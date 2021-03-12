Rear Row Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Split Rear Seat 60:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down

Interior Colours Ebony, Acorn / Ebony, Light Oyster / Espresso

Ventilated Seats Optional

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Front Seatback Pockets Yes