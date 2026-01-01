|Engine
|2997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Discovery Metropolitan Edition, equipped with a 3.0 litre Turbocharged MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.60 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Discovery offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Discovery Metropolitan Edition is available in 11 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.
The Discovery Metropolitan Edition is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Discovery's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLS priced between ₹1.32 Cr - 1.37 Cr or the Maserati Levante priced ₹1.5 Cr.
The Discovery Metropolitan Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.