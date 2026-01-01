hamburger icon
Land Rover Discovery Front Left Side
1/8
Land Rover Discovery Grille
2/8
Land Rover Discovery Left Side View
3/8
Land Rover Discovery Side Mirror Body
4/8
Land Rover Discovery Wheel
5/8
Land Rover Discovery Steering Wheel
View all Images
6/8

Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE

1.52 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Discovery Key Specs
Engine2997 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Discovery specs and features

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Prices

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE , equipped with a 3.0 litre Turbocharged MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.52 Crore (ex-showroom).

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Mileage

All variants of the Discovery offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Colours

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE is available in 11 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Engine and Transmission

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Discovery's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLS priced between ₹1.32 Cr - 1.37 Cr or the Maserati Levante priced ₹1.5 Cr.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Specs & Features

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Price

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE

₹1.52 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,73,000
RTO
16,75,625
Insurance
5,31,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,80,848
EMI@3,26,296/mo
Close

Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0 litre Turbocharged MHEV
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
209 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm
Length
4956 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm
Height
1888 mm
Width
2073 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
258 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE EMI
EMI2,93,666 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,36,62,763
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,36,62,763
Interest Amount
39,57,201
Payable Amount
1,76,19,964

Land Rover Discovery other Variants

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S

₹1.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,25,000
RTO
16,19,625
Insurance
5,14,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,59,572
EMI@3,15,091/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Discovery Gemini Edition

₹1.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,00,000
RTO
16,29,000
Insurance
5,17,339
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,46,839
EMI@3,16,967/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Discovery Metropolitan Edition

₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,82,000
RTO
17,64,250
Insurance
5,59,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,05,814
EMI@3,44,027/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Discovery Tempest Edition

₹1.63 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,06,000
RTO
17,92,250
Insurance
5,67,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,66,452
EMI@3,49,629/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

