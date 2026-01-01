|Engine
|2997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender Sedona Edition Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.55 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender Sedona Edition Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender Sedona Edition Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp and 700 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender Sedona Edition Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Rain-sensing Wipers.