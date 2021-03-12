Defender is a 6 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender Octa Edition One (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.25 Crore. It offers many features likeDefender is a 6 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender Octa Edition One (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.25 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 5.0L Supercharged V8
Max Torque: 625Nm@2500-5500rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
BootSpace: 107 litres
Mileage of Octa Edition One is 6.8 kmpl.