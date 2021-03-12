HT Auto

Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One

Land Rover Defender Front Right View
1/29
Land Rover Defender Front View
2/29
Land Rover Defender Left Side View
3/29
Land Rover Defender Rear Left View
4/29
Land Rover Defender Rear View
5/29
Land Rover Defender Right Side View
6/29
3.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine5000 cc
Mileage6.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Defender Octa Edition One Latest Updates

Defender is a 6 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender Octa Edition One (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.25 Crore. It offers many features like

  • Engine Type: 5.0L Supercharged V8
  • Max Torque: 625Nm@2500-5500rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
  • BootSpace: 107 litres
    • Mileage of Octa Edition One is 6.8 kmpl....Read More

    Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One Price

    Octa Edition One
    ₹3.25 Crore*On-Road Price
    5000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,85,00,000
    RTO
    28,50,000
    Insurance
    11,28,251
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,24,78,751
    EMI@6,98,095/mo
    Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    5.0L Supercharged V8
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8 s
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    625Nm@2500-5500rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    6.8 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    517.63bhp@6000-6500rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Emission Standard
    BS VI 2.0
    Engine
    5000 cc, 8 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    191 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    11.3 meters
    Rear Brake Type
    Single piston sliding fist
    Steering Type
    Electronic
    Front Brake Type
    Twin piston sliding fist caliper
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbones Coil Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link
    Length
    4583 mm
    Wheelbase
    2870 mm
    Height
    1974 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2544 kg
    Width
    2105 mm
    Bootspace
    107 litres
    Seating Capacity
    6 Person
    Doors
    3 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    10
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    11.4 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front and Middle Row
    Interior Colours
    Ebony
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One EMI
    EMI6,28,286 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,92,30,875
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,92,30,875
    Interest Amount
    84,66,256
    Payable Amount
    3,76,97,131

    Land Rover Defender other Variants

    110 SE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,55,000
    RTO
    9,56,000
    Insurance
    2,79,305
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,05,90,805
    EMI@2,27,638/mo
    90 HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.35 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.35 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 X 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.42 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 X 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    130 HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    130 HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 X 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    90 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.58 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    130 X 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    130 X 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.65 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    110 X 2.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹1.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 2.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹1.71 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    90 5.0 Petrol V8
    ₹2.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol
    ₹2.48 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 5.0 Petrol V8
    ₹2.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol
    ₹2.63 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Octa
    ₹3.02 Crore*On-Road Price
    4367 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
