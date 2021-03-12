Saved Articles

Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE

Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage8.85 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE Latest Updates

Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Crore.

  • Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV
  • Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 88.5
  • BootSpace: 297
    • Mileage of 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE is 8.85 kmpl....Read More

    Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE Price

    90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE
    ₹1.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,04,000
    RTO
    9,71,749
    Insurance
    3,19,541
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,11,22,939
    EMI@2,39,075/mo
    Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    783
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.85
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2995 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.65
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link with Coil Springs
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
    Ground Clearance
    225
    Length
    4583
    Wheelbase
    2587
    Kerb Weight
    2170
    Height
    1974
    Width
    2105
    Bootspace
    297
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    3
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    88.5
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ebony
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE EMI
    EMI2,10,774 / mo
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    98,06,211
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    98,06,211
    Interest Amount
    28,40,212
    Payable Amount
    1,26,46,423

    Land Rover Defender other Variants

    90 P300
    ₹89.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    76,57,000
    RTO
    7,77,003
    Insurance
    2,58,197
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    89,19,849
    EMI@1,91,722/mo
    Add to Compare
    90 P300 S
    ₹93.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P300 SE
    ₹96.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P300 X-Dynamic S
    ₹96.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300
    ₹96.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P300 X-Dynamic SE
    ₹99.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P300 HSE
    ₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 S
    ₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P300 First Edition
    ₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P400 SE
    ₹1.04 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 X-Dynamic S
    ₹1.04 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 SE
    ₹1.04 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P400 X-Dynamic SE
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 X-Dynamic SE
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 First Edition
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P400 HSE
    ₹1.08 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 HSE
    ₹1.09 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 P400 First Edition
    ₹1.09 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P400 SE
    ₹1.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P300 X-Dynamic HSE
    ₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 D300 SE
    ₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P400 X-Dynamic SE
    ₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P400 First Edition
    ₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 P400 HSE
    ₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 D300 SE
    ₹1.19 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 D300 HSE
    ₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 D300 HSE
    ₹1.23 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 D300 X-Dynamic HSE
    ₹1.24 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 D300 X-Dynamic HSE
    ₹1.27 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 D300 X
    ₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 D300 X
    ₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
