Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 90 P300 S in Delhi is Rs. 93.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 90 P300 S is 88.5 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 88.5 BootSpace: 297 Mileage of 90 P300 S is 8.7 kmpl.