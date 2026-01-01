hamburger icon
Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

1.51 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine2997 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Defender specs and features

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Prices

The Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.51 Crore (ex-showroom).

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Mileage

All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Colours

The Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Engine and Transmission

The Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Specs & Features

The Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Price

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,90,000
RTO
16,65,250
Insurance
5,28,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,84,272
EMI@3,24,220/mo
Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged I6 MHEV
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
160 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
228 mm
Length
5018 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm
Kerb Weight
2340 kg
Height
1967 mm
Width
2105 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR EMI
Land Rover Defender other Variants

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.18 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,90,000
RTO
10,83,000
Insurance
4,28,260
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,01,760
EMI@2,53,666/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition

₹1.52 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,73,000
RTO
16,75,625
Insurance
5,31,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,80,848
EMI@3,26,296/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick

₹1.52 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,73,000
RTO
16,75,625
Insurance
5,31,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,80,848
EMI@3,26,296/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Sedona Edition Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,53,000
RTO
17,10,625
Insurance
5,42,520
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,06,645
EMI@3,33,298/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,90,000
RTO
17,77,750
Insurance
5,63,228
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,31,478
EMI@3,46,728/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,90,000
RTO
14,63,000
Insurance
5,74,797
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,28,297
EMI@3,46,660/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.66 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,90,000
RTO
18,27,750
Insurance
5,78,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,96,903
EMI@3,56,732/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 90 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,90,000
RTO
14,83,000
Insurance
5,82,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,56,010
EMI@3,51,554/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.72 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,90,000
RTO
15,53,000
Insurance
6,09,503
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,53,003
EMI@3,68,685/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,90,000
RTO
19,52,750
Insurance
6,17,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,77,60,466
EMI@3,81,742/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,90,000
RTO
16,13,000
Insurance
6,32,641
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,78,36,141
EMI@3,83,368/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.86 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,90,000
RTO
16,83,000
Insurance
6,59,634
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,33,134
EMI@4,00,499/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X Petrol 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.90 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,90,000
RTO
17,13,000
Insurance
6,71,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,89,74,703
EMI@4,07,840/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹2.08 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,00,000
RTO
18,74,000
Insurance
7,33,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,08,07,789
EMI@4,47,241/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.76 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,41,70,000
RTO
24,71,000
Insurance
9,63,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,76,05,006
EMI@5,93,339/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Octa Black Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,61,90,000
RTO
26,73,000
Insurance
10,41,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,04,902
EMI@6,42,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

