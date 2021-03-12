Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 110 P300 X-Dynamic S in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 110 P300 X-Dynamic S in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110 P300 X-Dynamic S is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 BootSpace: 857 Mileage of 110 P300 X-Dynamic S is 8.55 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less