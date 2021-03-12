Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 110 D300 X (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 110 D300 X (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110 D300 X is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 BootSpace: 857 Mileage of 110 D300 X is 11.33 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less