Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 110 D300 SE in Delhi is Rs. 1.19 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Defender 110 D300 SE in Delhi is Rs. 1.19 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110 D300 SE is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: