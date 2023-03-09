Saved Articles

Lamborghini Urus Performante On Road Price in Surat

4.22 Cr* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Urus Performante Price in Surat

Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 4.81 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lamborghini Urus Performante Twin-Turbo V8₹ 4.81 Crore
Lamborghini Urus Performante Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Twin-Turbo V8
₹4.81 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,22,00,000
RTO
42,70,000
Insurance
16,58,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
4,81,29,286
EMI@10,34,486/mo
Lamborghini Urus Performante Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini Urus S

4.18 Cr
Urus S Price in Delhi
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 Cr Onwards
Bentayga Price in Delhi

Popular Lamborghini Cars

Lamborghini Urus Performante News

The Lamborghini Urus Performante was launched in India in late 2022.
Lamborghini Urus Performante India review: Rally rumble in the ranks
9 Mar 2023
Sharad Aggarwal - Head, Lamborghini India with the new Urus Performante
Lamborghini India brings in its updated Urus SUV at 4.22 crore
24 Nov 2022
The Lamborghini Urus Performante brings a midlife refresh to the performance SUV
Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch tomorrow
23 Nov 2022
Lamborghini Urus Performante gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the outgoing Urus.&nbsp;
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled officially
20 Aug 2022
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red colour for its Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/poojachoudary_9)
Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in swanky red colour worth 4 crore
25 Oct 2023
Lamborghini Urus Performante Videos

Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
9 Mar 2023
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
26 Nov 2022
Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
15 Jun 2022
Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
8 Mar 2013
Lamborghini has launched Huracan STO in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 crore. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India: First Impressions
15 Jul 2021
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

