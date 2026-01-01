|Engine
|3996 cc
|Mileage
|7.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Urus Performante, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.81 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urus Performante is available in 16 colour options: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Icarus, Bianco Monocerus, Blu Astraeus, Blu Eleos, Giallo Auge, Giallo Inti, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Rosso Anteros, Rosso Mars, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis.
The Urus Performante is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 657 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2250 rpm of torque.
In the Urus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bentley Bentayga priced between ₹4.1 Cr - 6 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS priced between ₹2.75 Cr - 4.1 Cr.
The Urus Performante has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.