Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Single Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Interior Colours Customisable

Ventilated Seats Front only

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled

Front Seatback Pockets Yes