Home > Lamborghini > Urus > Lamborghini Urus On Road Price in Patan

Lamborghini Urus On Road Price in Patan

Change City
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare

Lamborghini Urus Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Urus Twin-Turbo V8

₹ 3.54 Crs On-Road Price in Patan

Ex Showroom Price
31,000,000
RTO
3,154,000
Insurance
1,226,887
On-Road Price
35,380,887
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹6,28,568*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
650 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21
Length
5112 mm
Wheelbase
3003 mm
Kerb Weight
2200 kg
Height
1638 mm
Width
2016 mm
Bootspace
574 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue