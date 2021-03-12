Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Differential Lock
Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)