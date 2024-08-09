HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus SE Front Right Side
1/1

Lamborghini Urus SE Specifications

Lamborghini Urus SE is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,57,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3996 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Lamborghini Urus SE mileage is 7.8 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.57 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Lamborghini Urus SE Specs

Lamborghini Urus SE comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 7.8 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive ...Read More

Lamborghini Urus SE Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4WD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
V8
Battery Capacity
25.9 kWh
Driving Range
312 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
189 bhp @ 3200 rpm, 483 Nm
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
312 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
multilink layout, semi-active dampers, pneumatic springs and car height adjustment system. Double steering axle (Rear Wheel Steering)
Front Suspension
multilink layout, semi-active dampers, pneumatic springs and car height adjustment system
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21
Length
5123 mm
Wheelbase
3003 mm
Height
1638 mm
Width
2022 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Carbon Fiber
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)

Lamborghini Urus SE Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini Urus S

4.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Urus S Specs
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Bentayga Specs
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Urus Performante Specs

Lamborghini Urus SE News

Lamborghini Urus SE gets a few cosmetic upgrades over the outgoing model.
Lamborghini Urus SE launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new
9 Aug 2024
The Lamborghini Urus SE is now hybrid with a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency, as well as more power
Lamborghini Urus SE launches in India today: Key changes you should know
8 Aug 2024
The Lamborghini Urus SE brings a hybrid powertrain to the performance SUV packing 789 bhp and 950 Nm from its V8-electric engine
Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India launch confirmed on August 9
13 Jul 2024
Lamborghini Temerario's V8 engine has a 90-degree V layout, a flat plane crankshaft, two turbochargers, aluminium-alloy cylinder heads and titanium connecting rods that help keep the engine lightweight.
Lamborghini Temerario's new V8 will make you forget V10, claims top official
25 Aug 2024
Zayn Sofuoglu is being called the fastest child in the world after hitting 312 kmph driving the Lamborghini Revuelto supercar
5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph
24 Aug 2024
View all
 Lamborghini Urus SE News

Lamborghini Urus SE Variants & Price List

Lamborghini Urus SE price starts at ₹ 4.57 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4WD
4.57 Cr*
3996 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Lamborghini Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Lamborghini Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    1.41 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    9.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    2.25 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details