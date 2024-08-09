Lamborghini Urus SE Specifications

Lamborghini Urus SE comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 7.8 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Urus SE measures 5,123 mm in length, 2,022 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,003 mm. A five-seat model, Lamborghini Urus SE sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less