|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
Urus SE is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus SE 4WD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.21 Crore. It offers many features like
Urus SE is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus SE 4WD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.21 Crore. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price