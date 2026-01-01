hamburger icon
Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid

6.84 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lamborghini Temerario Key Specs
Engine3995 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Temerario specs and features

Temerario V8 Hybrid

Temerario V8 Hybrid Prices

The Temerario V8 Hybrid, equipped with a 4.0 twin-turbo and Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹6.84 Crore (ex-showroom).

Temerario V8 Hybrid Mileage

All variants of the Temerario offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Temerario V8 Hybrid Colours

The Temerario V8 Hybrid is available in 17 colour options: Verde Mantis, Blu Astraeus, Viola Pasifae, Rosso Mars, Arancio Borealis, Giallo Auge, Bianco Monocerus, Bianco Icarus, Giallo Inti, Rosso Anteros, Blu Eleos, Verde Lares, Grigio Nimbus, Grigio Keres, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis.

Temerario V8 Hybrid Engine and Transmission

The Temerario V8 Hybrid is powered by a 3995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 800 bhp @ 9000-9750 rpm and 730 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Temerario V8 Hybrid vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Temerario's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr or the Ferrari 812 priced ₹5.2 Cr.

Temerario V8 Hybrid Specs & Features

The Temerario V8 Hybrid has Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Voice Command.

Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid Price

Temerario V8 Hybrid

₹6.84 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,00,00,000
RTO
60,50,000
Insurance
23,45,197
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,83,95,697
EMI@14,70,090/mo
Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0 twin-turbo
Battery Capacity
3.8 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
800 bhp @ 9000-9750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3995 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
343 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone
Front Suspension
Double wishbone
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4706 mm
Wheelbase
2658 mm
Height
1201 mm
Width
1996 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cruise Control
Adaptive

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid EMI
EMI13,23,081 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,15,56,127
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,15,56,127
Interest Amount
1,78,28,749
Payable Amount
7,93,84,876

