|Engine
|3995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Temerario V8 Hybrid, equipped with a 4.0 twin-turbo and Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹6.84 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Temerario offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Temerario V8 Hybrid is available in 17 colour options: Verde Mantis, Blu Astraeus, Viola Pasifae, Rosso Mars, Arancio Borealis, Giallo Auge, Bianco Monocerus, Bianco Icarus, Giallo Inti, Rosso Anteros, Blu Eleos, Verde Lares, Grigio Nimbus, Grigio Keres, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis.
The Temerario V8 Hybrid is powered by a 3995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 800 bhp @ 9000-9750 rpm and 730 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Temerario's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr or the Ferrari 812 priced ₹5.2 Cr.
The Temerario V8 Hybrid has Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Voice Command.