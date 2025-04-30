Lamborghini Temerario on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 6.84 Crore. Lamborghini Temerario comes with a choice of engine options. The Lamborghini Temerario on road price in New Delhi for 3995 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.84 Crore - 6.84 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Temerario dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Lamborghini Temerario on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lamborghini Temerario is mainly compared to McLaren 750S which starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr in New Delhi, Ferrari 812 which starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr in New Delhi and McLaren Artura starting at Rs. 5.1 Cr in New Delhi.

