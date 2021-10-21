HT Auto
Lamborghini huracan On Road Price in Rampur Uttar Pradesh

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
6/18
3.22 - 3.73 Cr
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lamborghini huracan on Road Price in Delhi

Lamborghini huracan on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 3.67 Crore. The on road price for Lamborghini huracan top variant goes up to Rs. 4.26 Crore in Delhi.

Lamborghini huracan Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Huracan Evo RWD
₹3.67 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,22,00,000
RTO
32,74,000
Insurance
12,70,772
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Rampur uttar pradesh
(Price not available in Rampur Uttar Pradesh)
3,67,45,272
EMI@7,89,799/mo
Huracan Evo
₹4.26 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Lamborghini huracan Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Huracan Evo RWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Width
2236 mm
Length
4520 mm
Kerb Weight
1389 kg
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Height
1165 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Bootspace
150 litres
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
No
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
-
Gear Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Distance to Empty
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Body Kit
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Interior Door Handles
Painted
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Power Windows
Front Only
Rear Defogger
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
One Touch -Down
All
Door Pockets
Front
Cup Holders
No
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Fog Lights
-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Speakers
6
USB Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
Yes
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Differential Lock
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Single Tone
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather

Lamborghini huracan FAQs

