Lamborghini huracan On Road Price in Rampur Himachal Pradesh

Lamborghini huracan On Road Price in Rampur Himachal Pradesh

3.22 - 3.73 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
huracan on Road Price in Delhi

Lamborghini huracan on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 3.67 Crore. The on road price for Lamborghini huracan top variant goes up to Rs. 4.26 Crore in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lamborghini huracan Huracan Evo RWD₹ 3.67 Crore
Lamborghini huracan Huracan Evo Spyder₹ 4.24 Crore
Lamborghini huracan Huracan Evo₹ 4.26 Crore
Lamborghini huracan Huracan Evo AWD₹ 4.26 Crore
Lamborghini huracan Variant Wise Price List

Huracan Evo RWD
₹3.67 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,22,00,000
RTO
32,74,000
Insurance
12,70,772
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rampur Himachal Pradesh)
3,67,45,272
EMI@7,89,799/mo
Huracan Evo Spyder
₹4.24 Crore*On-Road Price
Automatic
Huracan Evo
₹4.26 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Huracan Evo AWD
₹4.26 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Trending Lamborghini Cars

    Price related FAQs for Lamborghini huracan in Rampur Himachal Pradesh

    In Rampur Himachal Pradesh, the on-road price of the Lamborghini Huracan Huracan Evo RWD is Rs 3,67,45,272.
    The RTO Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Huracan Evo RWD in Rampur Himachal Pradesh is Rs 32,74,000.
    In Rampur Himachal Pradesh, the insurance charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Huracan Evo RWD will be Rs 12,70,772.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Lamborghini Huracan in Rampur Himachal Pradesh is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 3,22,00,000, RTO - Rs. 32,74,000, Insurance - Rs. 12,70,772, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Lamborghini Huracan in ##cityName## as Rs. 3,67,45,272 .
    The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan in Rampur Himachal Pradesh starts at Rs. 3,67,45,272 and goes upto Rs. 4,25,54,330. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

