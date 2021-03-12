Lamborghini Huracan On Road Price in Medak Change City

Lamborghini Huracan Variant wise Price, specifications and features Filter By Diesel Petrol Automatic Manual

Huracan Evo RWD ₹ 3.67 Crs On-Road Price in Medak Ex Showroom Price 32,200,000 RTO 3,274,000 Insurance 1,270,772 On-Road Price 36,744,772 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹6,52,900* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type V10 90° IDS, 40 valves Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Disc Four Wheel Steering Yes Spare Wheel Alloy Front Tyres 245 / 30 R20 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Magneto-rheological Front Suspension Magneto-rheological Rear Tyres 305 / 30 R20 Dimensions & Weight Length 4520 mm Wheelbase 2620 mm Kerb Weight 1389 kg Height 1165 mm Width 2236 mm Capacity Bootspace 150 litres No of Seating Rows 1 Rows Seating Capacity 2 Person Doors 2 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 83 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Electric Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Driver & Co-Driver Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Dual Zone) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - All Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Multi-Function Display Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe Yes Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down All Power Windows Front Only Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front Boot-lid Opener Internal One Touch - Up All Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Glove Box Lamp Yes Cabin Lamps Front Follow me home headlamps Yes Puddle Lamps Yes Lights on Vanity Mirrors Driver & Co-Driver Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Ride Height Adjustment Yes Brake Assist (BA) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee) Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Driver Seat Adjustment 4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Interior Colours Customisable Ventilated Seats Front only Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Leather Head-rests Front Interiors Single Tone Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Huracan Evo ₹ 4.26 Crs On-Road Price in Medak Ex Showroom Price 37,300,000 RTO 3,784,000 Insurance 1,469,830 On-Road Price 42,553,830 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹6,52,900* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type V10 90° IDS, 40 valves Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Drivetrain AWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 631 bhp @ 8250 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Disc Four Wheel Steering Yes Spare Wheel Alloy Front Tyres 245 / 30 R20 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Magneto-rheological Front Suspension Magneto-rheological Rear Tyres 305 / 30 R20 Dimensions & Weight Length 4520 mm Wheelbase 2620 mm Kerb Weight 1422 kg Height 1165 mm Width 2236 mm Capacity Bootspace 150 litres No of Seating Rows 1 Rows Seating Capacity 2 Person Doors 2 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 83 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Electric Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Driver & Co-Driver Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Dual Zone) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - All Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Multi-Function Display Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe Yes Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down All Power Windows Front Only Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front Boot-lid Opener Internal One Touch - Up All Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Glove Box Lamp Yes Cabin Lamps Front Follow me home headlamps Yes Puddle Lamps Yes Lights on Vanity Mirrors Driver & Co-Driver Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Ride Height Adjustment Yes Four-Wheel-Drive Torque-On-Demand Brake Assist (BA) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee) Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Driver Seat Adjustment 4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Interior Colours Customisable Ventilated Seats Front only Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Leather Head-rests Front Interiors Single Tone Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Huracan Evo Spyder ₹ 4.68 Crs On-Road Price in Medak Ex Showroom Price 41,000,000 RTO 4,154,000 Insurance 1,612,511 On-Road Price 46,766,511 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹6,52,900* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type V10 90° IDS, 40 valves Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Drivetrain AWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Rear Brake Type Disc Four Wheel Steering Yes Spare Wheel Alloy Front Tyres 245 / 30 R20 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Magneto-rheological Front Suspension Magneto-rheological Rear Tyres 305 / 30 R20 Dimensions & Weight Length 4520 mm Wheelbase 2620 mm Kerb Weight 1542 kg Height 1180 mm Width 2236 mm Capacity Bootspace 150 litres No of Seating Rows 1 Rows Seating Capacity 2 Person Doors 2 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 83 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Electric Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Driver & Co-Driver Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Dual Zone) Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Multi-Function Display Shift Indicator Dynamic Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe Yes Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down All Power Windows Front Only Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front Boot-lid Opener Internal One Touch - Up All Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Glove Box Lamp Yes Cabin Lamps Front Follow me home headlamps Yes Puddle Lamps Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Ride Height Adjustment Yes Four-Wheel-Drive Torque-On-Demand Brake Assist (BA) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee) Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Driver Seat Adjustment 4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Interior Colours Customisable Ventilated Seats Front only Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Leather Head-rests Front Interiors Single Tone Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.