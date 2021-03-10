Home > Lamborghini > Huracan > Lamborghini Huracan On Road Price in Kanker

Lamborghini Huracan On Road Price in Kanker

Lamborghini Huracan Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Huracan Evo RWD

₹ 3.67 Crs On-Road Price in Kanker

Ex Showroom Price
32,200,000
RTO
3,274,000
Insurance
1,270,772
On-Road Price
36,744,772
Specifications Features
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Length
4520 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Kerb Weight
1389 kg
Height
1165 mm
Width
2236 mm
Bootspace
150 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres
Huracan Evo

₹ 4.26 Crs On-Road Price in Kanker

Huracan Evo Spyder

₹ 4.68 Crs On-Road Price in Kanker

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

