Lamborghini Huracan On Road Price

in Bishnupur (Manipur)
Lamborghini Huracan

Lamborghini Huracan Price List, Specifications and Features

Huracan Evo RWD

5204 cc | 602 bhp | 1389 kg

₹ 3.67 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
32,200,000
RTO
3,274,000
Insurance
1,270,772
On-Road Price
36,744,772
Specifications Features
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Width
2236 mm
Length
4520 mm
Kerb Weight
1389 kg
Height
1165 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Seating Capacity
2 Person
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres
Doors
2 Doors
