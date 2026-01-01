|Engine
|5204 cc
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Huracan Tecnica V10, equipped with a 5.2L V10 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.61 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Huracan Tecnica deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Huracan Tecnica V10 is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 859 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque.
In the Huracan Tecnica's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr.
The Huracan Tecnica V10 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.