hamburger icon
Huracan TecnicaPriceMileageSpecifications
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Front Right Side
1/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Rear Right Side
2/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Rear View
3/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Right Side View
4/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Top View
5/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Wheel
View all Images
6/6

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.61 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Key Specs
Engine5204 cc
Mileage7.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Huracan Tecnica specs and features

Huracan Tecnica V10

Huracan Tecnica V10 Prices

The Huracan Tecnica V10, equipped with a 5.2L V10 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.61 Crore (ex-showroom).

Huracan Tecnica V10 Mileage

All variants of the Huracan Tecnica deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Huracan Tecnica V10 Engine and Transmission

The Huracan Tecnica V10 is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 859 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque.

Huracan Tecnica V10 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Huracan Tecnica's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr.

Huracan Tecnica V10 Specs & Features

The Huracan Tecnica V10 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 Price

Huracan Tecnica V10

₹4.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,04,00,000
RTO
40,90,000
Insurance
15,89,374
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,60,79,874
EMI@9,90,436/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
5.2L V10
Driving Range
575 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
859 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
310 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
150 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4567 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Kerb Weight
1379 kg
Height
1165 mm
Width
1933 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Customisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 EMI
EMI8,91,393 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,14,71,886
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,14,71,886
Interest Amount
1,20,11,669
Payable Amount
5,34,83,555

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan TecnicavsUrus
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan TecnicavsHuracan Sterrato
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan TecnicavsDB12
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan TecnicavsGT
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan TecnicavsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan TecnicavsVantage

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Lamborghini Cars

  • Popular
View all  Lamborghini Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details