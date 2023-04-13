hamburger icon
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Front Right Side
1/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Rear Right Side
2/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Rear View
3/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Right Side View
4/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Top View
5/6
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Wheel
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Specifications

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,04,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 5204 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica mileage is 7.1 kmpl.
4.04 Cr*
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Specs

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 7.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Huracan ...Read More

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Specifications and Features

V10
Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
5.2L V10
Driving Range
575 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
859 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
310 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
150 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4567 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Kerb Weight
1379 kg
Height
1165 mm
Width
1933 mm

