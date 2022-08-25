What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in New Delhi? The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in New Delhi is Rs. 4.61 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in New Delhi? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in New Delhi amount to Rs. 40.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in New Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in New Delhi is Rs. 9.34 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in New Delhi? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in New Delhi are Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.