Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica On Road Price in Jaipur

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
4.04 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Huracan Tecnica Price in

Jaipur

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 4.61 Crore. Visit your nearest

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Variant Wise Price List in

Jaipur
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Huracan Tecnica V10

₹4.61 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,04,00,000
RTO
40,90,000
Insurance
15,89,374
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
4,60,79,874
EMI@9,90,436/mo
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
Huracan Sterrato Price in Jaipur
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
DB12 Price in Jaipur
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
GT Price in Jaipur
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr Onwards
F8 Tributo Price in Jaipur
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Vantage Price in Jaipur
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
Roma Price in Jaipur

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica News

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica FAQs

The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur is Rs. 4.61 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur amount to Rs. 40.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Jaipur is Rs. 9.34 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur are Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 4.04 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 40.90 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.61 Crore.

