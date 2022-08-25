What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Jaipur? The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur is Rs. 4.61 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur amount to Rs. 40.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Jaipur is Rs. 9.34 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Jaipur? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Jaipur are Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.