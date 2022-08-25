What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Bangalore? The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Bangalore is Rs. 4.61 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Bangalore amount to Rs. 40.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Bangalore is Rs. 9.34 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10 in Bangalore are Rs. 15.89 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.