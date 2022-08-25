Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 4.61 Crore. Visit your nearest
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 4.61 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is mainly compared to Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato which starts at Rs. 4.61 Cr in Ahmedabad, Aston Martin DB12 which starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr in Ahmedabad and McLaren GT starting at Rs. 3.72 Cr in Ahmedabad.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica V10
|₹ 4.61 Crore
