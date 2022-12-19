What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Kolkata? The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Kolkata is Rs. 5.26 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Kolkata? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Kolkata amount to Rs. 46.60 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Kolkata? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Kolkata is Rs. 10.66 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Kolkata? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Kolkata are Rs. 18.09 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.