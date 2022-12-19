hamburger icon
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato On Road Price in Hyderabad

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
4.61 Cr
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Huracan Sterrato Price in

Hyderabad

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 5.26 Crore.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Variant Wise Price List in

Hyderabad
Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Huracan Sterrato 4WD

₹5.26 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,61,00,000
RTO
46,60,000
Insurance
18,09,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
5,25,69,680
EMI@11,29,927/mo
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Huracan STO Price in Hyderabad
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Huracan Tecnica Price in Hyderabad
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check Latest Offers
DB12 Price in Hyderabad
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Check Latest Offers
720S Price in Hyderabad
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
812 Price in Hyderabad
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
F8 Tributo Price in Hyderabad

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato FAQs

The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Hyderabad is Rs. 5.26 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 46.60 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Hyderabad is Rs. 10.66 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Hyderabad are Rs. 18.09 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Hyderabad includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 4.61 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 46.60 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 18.09 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 5.26 Crore.

