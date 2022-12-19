Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 5.26 Crore. Visit your nearest
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 5.26 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is mainly compared to Lamborghini Huracan STO which starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr in Bengaluru, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica which starts at Rs. 4.04 Cr in Bengaluru and Aston Martin DB12 starting at Rs. 4.59 Cr in Bengaluru.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD
|₹ 5.26 Crore
