What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Bengaluru is Rs. 5.26 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 46.60 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Bengaluru is Rs. 10.66 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Bengaluru? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Bengaluru are Rs. 18.09 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.