|Engine
|5204 cc
|Mileage
|7.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Huracan Sterrato 4WD, equipped with a V10 / V 90, DGFB and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.26 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Huracan Sterrato deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Huracan Sterrato 4WD is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 560 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.
In the Huracan Sterrato's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan STO priced ₹4.99 Cr.
The Huracan Sterrato 4WD has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.