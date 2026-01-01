hamburger icon
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD

5.26 Crore
On-Road Price
Delhi
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Key Specs
Engine5204 cc
Mileage7.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Huracan Sterrato specs and features

Huracan Sterrato 4WD

Huracan Sterrato 4WD Prices

The Huracan Sterrato 4WD, equipped with a V10 / V 90, DGFB and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.26 Crore (ex-showroom).

Huracan Sterrato 4WD Mileage

All variants of the Huracan Sterrato deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Huracan Sterrato 4WD Engine and Transmission

The Huracan Sterrato 4WD is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 560 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.

Huracan Sterrato 4WD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Huracan Sterrato's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan STO priced ₹4.99 Cr.

Huracan Sterrato 4WD Specs & Features

The Huracan Sterrato 4WD has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD Price

Huracan Sterrato 4WD

₹5.26 Crore On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,61,00,000
RTO
46,60,000
Insurance
18,09,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,25,69,680
EMI@11,29,927/mo
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V10 / V 90, DGFB
Driving Range
606 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.45 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4525 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Kerb Weight
1470 kg
Height
1248 mm
Width
1956 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Optional
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD EMI
EMI10,16,935 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,73,12,712
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,73,12,712
Interest Amount
1,37,03,371
Payable Amount
6,10,16,083

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
