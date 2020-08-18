Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Selected mode: Strada, Sport and Corsa,Ego Mode
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Carbon ceramic brakes with fixed monolithic calipers made of aluminium and 6 (front brakes) or 4 pistons (rear brakes), Carbon-ceramic ventilated and perforated discs with a diameter of 400 and a thickness of 38 ,Carbon ceramic ventilated and perforated discs 380 in diameter and 38 in thickness,Airbags for knee protection only in certain markets,Front and rear collapsing zones; side protection system
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
255/35 R19,335/30 R20
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Carbon Carrier Body Hood, rear air intakes and spoiler made of carbon fiber; other panels of aluminium and synthetic materials With electric drive, heating Electronic control and three positions; the bottom is completely covered with panels
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes