What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Nashik? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT in Nashik is Rs. 15.57 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Nashik? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT in Nashik amount to Rs. 1.71 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Nashik? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Nashik is Rs. 21,292.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Nashik? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT in Nashik are Rs. 55,632, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.