Kia Syros on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 10.76 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kia Syros top variant goes up to Rs. 16.21 Lakhs in Mysore.
Kia Syros comes with a choice of 998 cc Petrol and
Kia Syros comes with a choice of 998 cc Petrol and 1493 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Kia Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT and the most priced model is Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT.
The Kia Syros on road price in Mysore for 998 cc to 1493 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 10.76 - 16.21 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kia Syros dealers and showrooms in Mysore for best offers.
Kia Syros on road price breakup in Mysore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kia Syros is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Mysore, Skoda Kushaq which starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs in Mysore and Nissan Juke starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Mysore.
Variants On-Road Price Kia Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 10.76 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 12.23 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT ₹ 13.51 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 14.04 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT ₹ 15.32 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 16.21 Lakhs
