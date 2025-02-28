Kia Syros on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 10.20 Lakhs.
Kia Syros comes with a choice of 998 cc Petrol and 1493 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Kia Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT and the most priced model is Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT.
The Kia Syros on road price in Kaithal for 998 cc to 1493 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 10.20 - 19.99 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kia Syros dealers and showrooms in Kaithal for best offers.
Kia Syros on road price breakup in Kaithal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kia Syros is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Kaithal, Skoda Kushaq which starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs in Kaithal and Nissan Juke starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Kaithal.
Variants On-Road Price Kia Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 10.20 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 11.31 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT ₹ 12.50 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT ₹ 14.17 Lakhs Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT ₹ 14.43 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX 1.5 Diesel 6MT ₹ 16.18 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 7DCT ₹ 16.44 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT ₹ 18.04 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT ₹ 18.80 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT ₹ 19.23 Lakhs Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT ₹ 19.99 Lakhs
