What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Gandhidham? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Gandhidham is Rs. 19.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Gandhidham? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Gandhidham amount to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Gandhidham? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Gandhidham is Rs. 20,090.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Gandhidham? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Gandhidham are Rs. 78,259, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.