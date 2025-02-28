What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Bharuch? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Bharuch is Rs. 19.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Bharuch? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Bharuch amount to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Bharuch? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Bharuch is Rs. 20,090.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Bharuch? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Bharuch are Rs. 78,259, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.