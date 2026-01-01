|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|17.68 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.0T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Syros deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.68 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT is available in 8 colour options: Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Syros's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.58 Lakhs.
The Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Cruise Control.