|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.0T-GDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Syros deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT is available in 8 colour options: Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Syros's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.58 Lakhs.
The Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.