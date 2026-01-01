hamburger icon
Kia Syros
Kia Syros Exterior Image 1
Kia Syros Exterior Image 2
Kia Syros Exterior Image 3
Kia Syros Exterior Image 4
Kia Syros Exterior Image 5
Kia Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT

4.5 out of 5
12.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Syros Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage20.75 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Prices

The Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT, equipped with a D1.5 CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Mileage

All variants of the Syros deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Colours

The Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT is available in 8 colour options: Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl.

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Engine and Transmission

The Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Syros's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.58 Lakhs.

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Specs & Features

The Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Kia Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Price

Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹12.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,63,900
RTO
1,44,988
Insurance
53,177
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,62,565
EMI@27,137/mo
Close

Kia Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
D1.5 CRDi VGT
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.75 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
390 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
189 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2550 mm
Height
1680 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Silver
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof,

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Grey with Orange Accents
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Kia Syros HTK EX 1.5 Diesel 6MT EMI
EMI24,424 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,36,308
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,36,308
Interest Amount
3,29,113
Payable Amount
14,65,421

Kia Syros other Variants

Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,67,053
RTO
64,694
Insurance
33,625
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,65,872
EMI@20,760/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Syros HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,39,109
RTO
69,738
Insurance
35,544
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,44,891
EMI@22,459/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK EX 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹11.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,89,000
RTO
81,230
Insurance
43,679
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,14,409
EMI@23,953/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,13,980
RTO
1,30,748
Insurance
43,747
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,88,975
EMI@25,556/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹12.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,73,957
RTO
1,11,396
Insurance
39,137
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,24,990
EMI@26,330/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹13.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,46,160
RTO
1,47,270
Insurance
47,444
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,41,374
EMI@28,831/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹13.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,92,281
RTO
1,23,228
Insurance
42,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,58,298
EMI@29,195/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹13.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,10,484
RTO
1,25,048
Insurance
42,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,78,806
EMI@29,636/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹14.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,80,481
RTO
1,64,060
Insurance
51,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,96,242
EMI@32,160/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹15.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,28,808
RTO
1,36,881
Insurance
45,926
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,12,115
EMI@32,501/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹16.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,56,233
RTO
1,49,623
Insurance
49,321
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,55,677
EMI@35,587/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT

₹17.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,22,260
RTO
1,94,283
Insurance
57,963
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,75,006
EMI@38,152/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹17.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,047
RTO
1,56,905
Insurance
51,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,37,713
EMI@37,350/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT

₹18.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,93,899
RTO
2,03,237
Insurance
59,967
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,57,603
EMI@39,927/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

