Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacitySonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: G 1.0 T-GDI
Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45
BootSpace: 392
Mileage of HTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone is 18.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less