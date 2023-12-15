Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTX 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 13.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTX 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 13.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX 1.5 AT is 45 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L CRDi VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 BootSpace: 392 Mileage of HTX 1.5 AT is 19 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less