|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.0 T and Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT is available in 7 colour options: Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.