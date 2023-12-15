Saved Articles

HT Auto

Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2

4 out of 5
6/17
4 out of 5
9.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Sonet Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Sonet specs and features

Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Latest Updates

Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 9.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: Smartstream G 1.2
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45
  • BootSpace: 392
    • Mileage of HTK Plus 1.2 is 18.4 kmpl....Read More

    Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Price

    HTK Plus 1.2
    ₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,75,000
    RTO
    61,250
    Insurance
    36,802
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,93,323
    EMI@21,350/mo
    Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Smartstream G 1.2
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    828
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.4
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.1
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Length
    3995
    Wheelbase
    2500
    Height
    1642
    Width
    1790
    Bootspace
    392
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 EMI
    EMI18,833 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,76,196
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,76,196
    Interest Amount
    2,53,776
    Payable Amount
    11,29,972

    Kia Sonet other Variants

    HTE 1.2
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,89,000
    RTO
    48,230
    Insurance
    31,600
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,89,101
    EMI@16,961/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    HTK 1.2
    ₹8.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTE 1.5
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5
    ₹10.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.0 iMT
    ₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5
    ₹11.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.0 iMT
    ₹11.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5
    ₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Anniversary Edition 1.0 iMT
    ₹12.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Anniversary Edition 1.5
    ₹13.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.0 DCT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 AT
    ₹13.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Anniversary Edition 1.0 DCT
    ₹13.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.0 iMT
    ₹13.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Anniversary Edition 1.5 AT
    ₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone
    ₹13.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5
    ₹14.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.0 iMT
    ₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Dual Tone
    ₹14.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone
    ₹14.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5
    ₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Dual Tone
    ₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.0 DCT
    ₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.0 DCT Dual Tone
    ₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 AT
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone
    ₹15.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
