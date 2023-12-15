Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTK 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 8.99 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet HTK 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 8.99 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK 1.2 is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: Smartstream G 1.2 Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 BootSpace: 392 Mileage of HTK 1.2 is 18.4 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less