Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone is 45 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L CRDi VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 BootSpace: 392 Mileage of GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone is 19 kmpl.